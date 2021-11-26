QUINCY — One of Quincy’s newest nonprofit organizations received their first grant funding to help reduce an animal issue facing Quincy.
The Quincy Area Community Cat Coalition was created in 2020 to address the overpopulation issues with cats and kittens throughout the area. In order to reduced this burden, when funding is available, the QACCC provides a free, humane trap-neuter/spay-vaccinate-return (TNVR) program. Cats and kittens are caught and spayed or neutered by licensed veterinarians at various Quincy locations, along with receiving vaccinations to decrease the spread of illness. After recovery, they’re returned to their outdoor homes where they can be monitored by caretakers.
The Coalition received their first grant fund in an award of $5,000 for the TNVR program from a private foundation wishing to remain anonymous. With the grant awards, the Coalition conducted a successful trapping on Friday, collecting fourteen cats and hoping for three more over the weekend. Founding board member Sally Westerhoff said that these efforts should have all of the cats in this particular colony fixed.
For anyone interested in getting assistance for animals near them, the Coalition can be reached by email at quincyaccc@gmail.com.
The goal of the QACCC, a registered, all-volunteer 501©3 nonprofit, is to reduce nuisance behaviors of community cats, stabilize existing cat colonies, and provide community awareness through education.
For more information, please visit the Coalition’s Facebook page at facebook.com/QuincyACCC.
