QUINCY — Quincy drivers are being advised of a new stop sign installed near Quincy Medical Group as of Thursday.
On April 10, the Quincy City Council approved the addition of a stop sign for westbound traffic at 11th and Hampshire streets at the request of QMG. The City engineering department had the sign installed on Thursday. This new sign makes the intersection an "All-Way Stop."
