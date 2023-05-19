QUINCY — The Friends of the Log Cabins Association named Joe Newkirk as the 2022 Volunteer of the Year at the group's annual meeting on May 8.
Newkirk donated his time in 2022 as a docent for school tours as well as acting as photographer for the Frontier Settlement Day on Sept. 10.
Newkirk helped arrange for, and was a speaker on, the new Ghost Tours Fundraiser that the Log Cabin Village hosted in October 2022 for the first time.
For many years, Newkirk has served as the membership chair for the Friends of the Log Cabin board. He continues to serve on the board and has in the past served as board vice president.
