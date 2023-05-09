QUINCY — Thursday will see the Great River Honor Flight take flight for the 64th mission, the second of six planned trips for 2023.

Since the first mission in 2010, the Great River Honor Flight has taken more than 2,000 veterans of WWII, Korea, Vietnam and service between those conflicts on a single-day trip to Washington D.C. to visit national and military memorials as well as a visit to Arlington National Cemetery and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

