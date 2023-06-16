QUINCY — Residents interested in joining the Quincy Police Department will have the opportunity to test for the department later this summer.
Applications are being accepted now for starting police officer positions. Applicants must be between ages 20-35 at the time of the written test and 21-36 at the time of appointment. They must have a high school diploma or equivalent, with an associates degree preferred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.