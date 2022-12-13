QUINCY — North Ninth Street between Broadway and Spring, will be closed beginning Wednesday morning.
Contractors doing construction for Blessing will close the section of Ninth Street to allow for access and safety around the construction zone. At this time, the closure is expected to last two weeks.
