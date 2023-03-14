QUINCY — In a brief hearing Tuesday afternoon, an Adams County judge ruled that a Quincy man charged with murder should be held without bail.

Judge Robert Adrian held a closed hearing on Tuesday before determining that Timothy Bliefnick should be held without bond throughout the course of the court proceedings. Bliefnick was arrested and charged on Monday for the murder of his estranged wife, Rebecca Bliefnick, on Feb. 23.