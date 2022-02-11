QUINCY — Assistant Chief Scott Lucey of the Quincy Fire Department said it took firefighters longer to get into the residence at 936 S. Eighth than it did to extinguish the fire Friday morning.
Lucey said the department received calls from several passers-by, including a city of Quincy employee, who reported smoke coming from the windows of the residence. When fire crews arrived, they found a fire contained to one room of the home.
"The occupant wasn't at home," Lucey said. "We found a fire that had been started by a space heater that was left on. It was pretty obvious that's what the cause was, so I called off the investigators."
Lucey said the resident acknowledged that he left the heater on. The damage to the home was contained to the front room, with a couch and arm chair damaged by the fire itself. The room had some smoke damage and some additional damage came from firefighters checking to make sure the fire hadn't spread into the walls or upstairs. Moderate water damage was sustained, as well.
"No one was home, and no one was hurt," Lucey said.
