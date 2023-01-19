QUINCY — No injuries were reported in a fire Thursday evening on Quincy's south side.
Capt. Alan Munger of the Quincy Fire Department said crews were called to a residential fire at 810 Adams St. in Quincy right at 5 p.m. Thursday. The first firefighters on scene were able to locate fire in the attic of the home, and incident command called in extra crews.
Four crews in total worked to put out the blaze, clearing the scene after three hours of work. Munger said two adults and two children lived at the home, but there were no reported injuries with the residents or fire crews.
The preliminary investigation pointed to a fire in the home's furnace, according to Munger. The fire made its way up the flue of the system, leading to fire damage in the second floor and attic spaces. The lower level suffered heavy smoke and water damage.
