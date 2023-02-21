QUINCY — The Quincy City Council failed to confirm Mayor Mike Troup's nomination to the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners for the second straight week.
Aldermen were split 6-6 Tuesday night on the appointment of Angela Caldwell to replace Steve Meckes effective March 1.
Three speakers took to the podium to address comments may by the mayor at prior meetings. Board chair Barry Cheyne, former commissioner Kerry Anders, and former Quincy Police Chief Rob Copley all took issue with Troup's assertion that fresh views on the commission might help relieve the hiring difficulties for the police department.
Alderman Greg Fletcher, R-1, asked for the vote to be held as a roll-call vote instead of a voice vote. Ben Uzelac, D-7, expressed his disappointment that Caldwell was caught up in a political dispute over the board.
Fletcher, along with Aldermen Jeff Bergman, R-2; Kelly Mays, R-3; Mike Farha, R-4; Richie Reis, D-6; and Patty Maples, D-6 voted no. Uzelac was joined by Aldermen Eric Entrup, R-1; Brianna Rivera, R-3; Tony Sassen, R-4; John Mast, R-5; and Jack Holtschlag, D-7, in voting to approve the appointment. Alderman Dave Bauer, D-2, abstained, and Mike Rein, R-5 was absent.
With the vote tied, Troup voted yes, but the vote total fell short of the eight votes needed to approve the appointment.
Aldermen also heard the results of a report that was commissioned in October on the benefits of adding additional hotel rooms to Quincy.
The study, jointly commissioned by the city's administration, the Oakley-Lindsay Center and the Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, reportedly shows a need for around 90 mid- to upper-scale hotel rooms to meet event and corporate needs.
Jessica Junker of Core Distinction Group from Wisconsin said the 12-month average income per hotel room in Quincy came in at $67.96 per night, while regionally — from the Quad Cities to Hannibal — the average over the same time period was $78.76.
Based on the Core Distinction study, a ground-up build for the type of hotel being proposed would cost just over $12.5 million. In the first year of business, revenue projections of the study show nearly $3 million infused into the city through taxes, restaurant and entertainment expenditures, and alcohol sales.
Farha asked if there was any consideration to renovation of an existing property as opposed to building new.
Junker said there are properties that may be suitable to renovate into smaller boutique-type hotels, but the study was focused on a larger capacity that would take more space. She noted that, as part of the study, the former Welcome Inn at Third and Maine and the Eagle's Nest Hotel at Third and York were looked at. She noted that while the locations are attractive, the buildings are likely not salvageable.
In other business, the council:
• Approved a contract to host the Western Illinois Fire Certification Practicum, a six-week training program held at the Quincy Regional Training Facility.
• Approved a new one-year memorandum of understanding with Kettisha Hodges for a total cost of $7,400 to provide mental health services to law enforcement officers. The funds come from 2021 Law Enforcement Mental Health and Awareness Act grant.
