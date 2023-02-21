Rooms to grow

Jessica Junker of Core Distinction Group gave the results of the hotel feasibility study commissioned in Oct. to the Quincy City Council at Tuesday night's meeting.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The Quincy City Council failed to confirm Mayor Mike Troup's nomination to the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners for the second straight week.

Aldermen were split 6-6 Tuesday night on the appointment of Angela Caldwell to replace Steve Meckes effective March 1.

