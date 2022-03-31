QUINCY — The Quincy Noon Kiwanis is currently running their online silent auction, running through 7 p.m. on Sunday.
The auction will provide funds to support grants that the Noon Kiwanis distributes to local organizations helping children. In 2021, the club distributed $33,000 to 42 area groups to assist with kids programs. The goal for 2022 is to raise and share $40,000.
There is no charge to set up an account to bid on auction items. Items up for bid include jewelry, sports memorabilia, clothing, travel, and gift cards for everything from retail to restaurants.
To participate, go to bidsforkids.auction and create a free account. For more information, visit the Quincy Noon Kiwanis Facebook page.
