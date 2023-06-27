QUINCY — Nurses at the Illinois Veterans Home took to picket line Tuesday morning to ask for more help to fill vacancies in their ranks.
Brian Myers, a nurse at the Veterans Home, said the issue at hand is getting staff that want to be a part of the community and not nurses from a staffing agency.
"I think we try to foster among the residents and the staff a feeling of community," Myers said. "The agency staff, I think they're able to provide the care, but I don't feel like they're as emotionally attached as we are. They come in for three months and then they leave.
"I've been here seven years," he added. "We've got people that plan on spending their working lifetime here. So they want to foster that environment, and part of that is just missing from the agency staff that's here for a short time."
According to the Illinois Nurses Association, which represents the nurses, the Quincy home is seeing staff levels with 20 to 30 vacancies, but only one job posting has been listed on the employment website.
"This is literally about getting more people here to work so we have better staffing levels, so the residents can get better care," Myers said.
A request for comment has been made to the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs.
One result of the shortage, according to the nurses, is that there aren't enough people to handle the special circumstances that come with dealing with patients that are also military veterans.
Victoria "Tori" Dameron, current president of the Illinois Nurses Association and a nurse at the Veterans Home, said she was involved in a situation with a patient earlier this month that turned violent.
"I just happened to be one of the staff involved," Dameron said. "But there's been at least four other incidents in just the last two weeks. The local management is well aware, and we've tried to address it. We talk to them, and it just falls on deaf ears."
Dameron and Myers both said the issue isn't with patients that pose a higher risk, but rather it's about staff that's trained for and is used to handling those situations.
"A lot of our patients are what's classified as cognitively impaired," Dameron said. "They can't always make those decisions, may not have proper impulse control, where that filter just doesn't work.
"When you take out that element of providers that know how to address and deal with those patients, it gives you a patient that has the potential to be a danger to themselves or others. That's what we've been seeing, and it's been escalating."
"Based on certain disease processes, some of the patients, well, they are who they are now," Myers said. "But we want to be better equipped to handle any situation that might arise. And the first part of that is having adequate staff to help when those issues come around."
According to the union, the incident Dameron was involved with required a response from the Quincy Police Department, but no formal police report was filed.
Travis Wiemelt, QPD's deputy chief of administration, said there was a medical assistance call that an officer responded to for a patient with a mental health issue, but there were no criminal charges reported.
"I can't say we're out there every day," Wiemelt said, "but we do get these kinds of calls pretty regularly."
Wiemelt said the combination of mental and medical issues with the residents' experiences in the military can lead to physical altercations. The patient involved in this case was transferred to another facility, according to the dispatch report of the incident.
Dameron said the protest on Tuesday was not about money or hours, but just about getting the nurses the help they need to provide the level of care she feels the residents have earned.
"We're out here this morning because we don't want to leave," she said. "The residents and patients here deserve way better. They've given everything to the community and to this country, and that's why they're here.
"Most of us could go somewhere else and make more money and have better hours," Dameron added. "That's not why we're in this. We're in this because of the kinds of patients we take care of. And we want to make sure they get the care they deserve. Both of my parents are Army veterans. That's why I'm here. What happens to my patients if I leave? That's why we're out here asking for help."
