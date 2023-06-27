Asking for help to provide help

Members of the Illinois Nurses Association picketed at the 12th Street entrance to the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy on Tuesday morning. The nurses are asking for more full-time hiring to fill open positions as opposed to temporary, agency-provided staff.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Nurses at the Illinois Veterans Home took to picket line Tuesday morning to ask for more help to fill vacancies in their ranks.

Brian Myers, a nurse at the Veterans Home, said the issue at hand is getting staff that want to be a part of the community and not nurses from a staffing agency.

