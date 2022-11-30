QUINCY — The O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home will hold the annual Candlelight Memorial Service on Sunday.
The public is invited to join the memorial, with doors at 1435 State St. in Quincy opening at 3:30 p.m. The service will begin at 4 p.m.
In a release announcing the Memorial Service, O'Donnell-Cookson notes that the holiday season is often a difficult time for those who have lost a friend or family member. The service is offered as a way to honor those who have been lost and to make the holidays a little easier.
Pastor Kory Hollensteiner from The Crossing will co-officiate the Candlelight Service with Fr. Tom Meyer of Blessed Sacrament. Special music will be provided by the Quincy Holiday Singers. Holiday cookies and treats will be served after the ceremony. This Candlelight Memorial Service is free and open to everyone, not just families served by the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.