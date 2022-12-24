John Wood Mansion tours

There's one final chance to take the festive holiday tour of the John Wood Mansion, as seen in this photo from 2021. There are still spaces open for Monday's tour of the historic home at 12th and State in Quincy.

 H-W File Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — A seasonal Gem City tradition is winding down for the year, with only one more evening of candlelight tours at the John Wood Mansion available.

"We've had more than 240 people already through the tours this year," said Lynn Niewohner, second vice president of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County Board, and a tour guide at John Wood Mansion. "We did have a full night booked (Friday), but had to cancel the tour. No need to have anyone out in this weather. So we're trying to let people know we have space available for the day after Christmas. We're working to get folks rescheduled if they can make it."

