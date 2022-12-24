QUINCY — A seasonal Gem City tradition is winding down for the year, with only one more evening of candlelight tours at the John Wood Mansion available.
"We've had more than 240 people already through the tours this year," said Lynn Niewohner, second vice president of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County Board, and a tour guide at John Wood Mansion. "We did have a full night booked (Friday), but had to cancel the tour. No need to have anyone out in this weather. So we're trying to let people know we have space available for the day after Christmas. We're working to get folks rescheduled if they can make it."
The holiday tours leading up to Christmas are guided through the first floor of the Mansion, with actors portraying family member's of Quincy's founder and Illinois' 12th governor.
"The mansion wasn't only the home for Gov. Wood," Niewohner said. "For the short time he served as governor, he didn't want to move to Springfield, so he worked from his home here in Quincy."
Niewohner said the candlelight tours start with goodies provided by HSQAC before the tour group is led across the alley to the home itself.
"It's 20 minutes of your time," she said. "We have cookies and hot chocolate before a tour guide takes you into the mansion. Once the actors have told their stories, then the tour gets to enjoy a few minutes of holiday music from different performers."
Niewohner said all the holiday decorations throughout the Mansion, inside and out, are put in place by a group of dedicated volunteers.
Aside from the holiday evening tours, the John Wood Mansion is open for public visits all year long.
"We give tours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday throughout the year," Niewohner said. "If someone calls and makes a reservation, we can have a tour guide ready when they get there. Walk-ins are welcome, but it might take a few minutes for one of our guides to get in from their home."
For more information on the John Wood Mansion and other historic aspects of the area, visit hsqac.org.
