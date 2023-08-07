MARCELLINE, Ill. — A stormy weekend left some property damage in northern Adams County, with one confirmed tornado in the early morning hours Saturday.

Fred Glass, a senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said a category EF-1 tornado was detected by radar, hitting to the north of Ursa near Marcelline at 2:24 a.m. Saturday. NWS grades tornadoes on a scale of 0-5.