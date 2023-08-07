MARCELLINE, Ill. — A stormy weekend left some property damage in northern Adams County, with one confirmed tornado in the early morning hours Saturday.
Fred Glass, a senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said a category EF-1 tornado was detected by radar, hitting to the north of Ursa near Marcelline at 2:24 a.m. Saturday. NWS grades tornadoes on a scale of 0-5.
"For those people affected, it's very disruptive, and our hearts go out to them," Glass said.
John Simon, director of Emergency Management for Adams County, said there was damage to two structures near Marcelline, as well as downed trees and some power lines.
"No injuries were reported," Simon said, "but it's always serious for someone whose property takes damage.
Simon said storm spotters were out again on Sunday, but no further twisters were reported.
Glass said NWS issued a warning Sunday based on atmospheric conditions and spotter information, but even though a supercell system was spotted, it didn't generate enough rotation for a tornado touchdown.
"About one-quarter of supercells will result in tornados," he said. "In this case, we saw some funnels form, but they didn't develop fully into tornadoes."
Glass said the Marcelline tornado was officially registered on the ground for 2.9 miles. No warning was issued for that storm because, according to Glass, the conditions based on radar didn't indicate a high likelihood of tornadic activity forming, and there were no spotter reports as it was in the middle of the night.
Friday night saw a tornado in Baring, Mo., in Knox County. The tornado was on the ground for two minutes and traveled more than 1.6 miles, according to the NWS.
At least 35 homes were destroyed in the tornado.
Gov. Mike Parson activated the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan in order to assist residents.