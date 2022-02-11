QUINCY — In response to an increase in complaints throughout 2021 about noise from low-speed gas-powered bicycles, the Quincy City Council recently amended the city’s municipal ordinance regarding mufflers.
The previous city ordinance read simply that “no motor vehicle shall be operated on any street unless the vehicle is provided with a muffler in efficient actual working condition; and the use of a cut-out is prohibited.”
Quincy Deputy Police Chief of Administration Adam Yates said the new language not only adds low-speed gas bicycles to the ordinance, but brings the city’s rules in line with the Illinois’s state statute.
The amended ordinance, as passed by the city council, now reads: “No motor vehicle or low-speed gas bicycle shall be operated on any street unless the vehicle or low-speed gas bicycle is provided with a muffler in efficient actual working condition; and the use of a cut-out is prohibited. No person shall modify the exhaust system of a motor vehicle or low-speed gas bicycle in a manner which to amplify or increase the noise of such vehicle above that emitted by the muffler originally installed on the vehicle or low-speed gas bicycle, and such original muffler shall comply will all the requirements of the Illinois Vehicle Code.”
Yates said that the purpose of the ordinance was to not only be able to answer the growing noise complaints around the gas-powered bikes, but to be able to apply a city-level ordinance on any vehicle with muffler issues the same way they enforce the state law.
“This just gives us another tool to use,” Yates said. Any tickets written under the new ordinance would be a notification of violation, resulting in a $20 city ticket. An equivalent violation of the state’s vehicle code could result in an equipment ticket of $75.
According to the Illinois Vehicle Code, a low-speed bicycle is defined as a “two- or three-wheeled devices with fully operable pedals and a gasoline motor of less than one horsepower.” The code goes on to state that anyone riding a gas bicycle must be 16 or older, and the top speed can’t exceed 20 miles per hour.
Since the state made allowances for these vehicles, their use has been on the rise.
“We’ve seen them a lot more in the last few years,” Yates said. “We also hear from people in the community about how loud some of them are. With this ordinance, we’re hoping to reduce the noise as an issue.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.