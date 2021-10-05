QUINCY — Two local organizations hare selling pink items to raise funds in support of patients battling breast cancer and to help fund the research into a cure.
The Adams County Sheriff's Department will be selling hoodies, t-shirts, and other pink items throughout the month of October as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The items will be for sale at the Adams County Jail visitation entrance, 537 Vermont St. in Quincy on a cash-only basis.
Sheriff Rich Wagner said his department is eager to join the efforts not only to raise funds, but to increase awareness for patients and researchers.
"Breast cancer personally impacts nearly every officer and so many families," Wagner said. "We hope the entire community will join us in doing our small part to support local patients."
Blessing Hospital will also be running the Blessing Breast Center Breast Cancer Awareness store, running from Oct. 6 through Oct. 9 at the Blessing Conference Center located at 28th & Chestnut streets in Quincy.
Funds raised at the clothing store will go towards meeting the needs of breast cancer patients receiving care at the Blessing Breast Center.
The store will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, and 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday. The store will have a variety of shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, and other apparel to show support for the battle against breast cancer.