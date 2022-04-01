QUINCY — The last two months have seen a steady increase in the number of cases of drug overdoses in Quincy and Adams County, but officials say they haven’t seen a dramatic increase that would point to a single specific cause for issues.
“In the first quarter, it looks like we’ve seen around 20 calls that our people knew or suspected were overdoses,” said Alex Ussery, deputy chief of operations for the Adams County Ambulance Service. “Our call volume overall is a little higher, but the overdose calls, it seems pretty close to where we would normally be trending.”
Dr. Scott Hough, emergency medical director at Blessing Hospital, echoed the sentiment. He believes the efforts in recent years to educate the public on overuse of opiates has helped reduce accidental overdoses.
“I think having the Narcan more readily available has been a big help, also,” Hough said. “The ambulance crews have had it, but with police having it available now, that does a lot.”
Both Hough and Ussery talked about a period around two years ago when overdoses did see a jump.
“There was a new heroin that made its way here that I think was stronger than had been seen before,” Ussery said. “Local users just weren’t used to how strong it was.”
Though there hasn’t been a similar jump in recent months, Quincy Police Deputy Chief Adam Yates said there have been a few more calls than he would consider normal. According to Yates, there were two overdoses calls through dispatch in January, while February saw seven calls, and March had five.
“I would say two or three a month is probably about normal,” Yates said. “To me, we’ve seen an increase. That’s what it looks like to me, but we’ve had more instances that we’ve used Narcan more in the last few months.”
The QPD responds to calls that may appear to be something else, such as a heart attack since officers have automated external defibrillator (AED) devices available, and some of those calls turn out to be overdoses. If the call is more generally medical in nature, ambulance and firefighters will be the first responders to those.
One thing that officers have reported seeing lead to more of the overdose calls is different drugs being mixed with fentanyl with the user being aware of that.
“We’ve seen heroin, or methamphetamine, or cocaine, something laced with fentanyl, over the course of the last year or two, every type of drug seems to be laced with fentanyl.”
Yates said there has been talk in some communities outside of the area to decriminalize drug testing strips that can identify fentanyl. In a lot of jurisdictions, these strips are considered drug paraphernalia and are illegal to possess, but could be used to find out if the drug is present.
While in the past, increases in overdoses have pointed to something new and even more dangerous finding its way into the community, but at this time, that doesn’t seem to be the case.
“Normally, when we have a significant issue, we’ll see several overdoses over the course of a week or two weeks,” Yates said. “What we’ve seen lately is an uptick, but it doesn’t rise to that level.”
Ussery said that an important factor is making sure people have the support they need when they have a problem.
“We can treat the overdoses when they happen,” he said. “But we want to make sure they get the help they need.”
