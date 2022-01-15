QUINCY — With the latest round of winter weather moving out of the area Saturday morning, the fresh snow on the ground was too inviting to pass up for kids and adults alike.
"I've always loved coming out here on days like this, and I love seeing the kids having so much fun," Dave Martin said.
Martin was out at South Park with his two kids, bundled up against cold temperatures but covered in snow from trips - and spills - down the hill.
The runs down toward Curtis Creek from the South Park shelter house were crowded with a few dozen families, with all variety of sleds, from tubes to disks.
Megan Wyatt and her daughter, Kelcie, watched another sledder go down the hill on an inflatable unicorn.
"I need that," Kelcie told her mom.
Wyatt said Saturday was a lot better for being out than the storm that came through over New Year's weekend.
"There was too much ice," she said, "and it was so cold. This is just about perfect today."
City, county, and state crews were working overnight Friday and throughout the day Saturday to clear up the streets and roads around the area. Several businesses around Quincy opted to take a snow day, keeping their doors closed for the safety of employees and customers. There didn't seem to be any reluctance among those on the slopes of South Park.
"It's been a lot of fun getting to do this again," Martin said while making his way back to his car, calling it an afternoon. "I didn't remember how much work it is getting back up the hills, though."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.