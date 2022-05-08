QUINCY — After a week of grey skies and soggy ground, Saturday morning's Dogwood parade was ushered in with sunshine in a blue sky and mild temperatures.
"I wasn't sure if I was even coming over earlier this week," Dan Avery said. Avery brought his son and daughter to the parade from their home in Missouri. "I'm glad I did. I couldn't ask for better weather."
With more than 100 entries this year, the 53rd Dogwood Parade stretched the length of Maine Street, lining up back to Quincy Senior High before starting at 24th Street and making the trip west to Sixth Street.
The theme for this year's parade was "Celebrating our Community Blessings," inspired by parade sponsor Blessing Health Systems and celebrating the city, and its residents, endurance through the last two years of uncertainty.
While elaborate floats have become scarce in the parade, there were a few on hand. All of the favorites were on hand, from area marching bands to community groups and political parties. And, of course, candy being tossed by the handful.
"My girls have done better than they did last Halloween," Kimberly Hershey said. Her two daughters each had a grocery sack full of treats. "I love the marching bands, but they're here just for the candy."
Other events happening over Dogwood Weekend included the District's Shop Local Saturday event and an open house from 1-4 p.m. at the Log Cabin Village on Quinsippi Island. Friday night St. James Lutheran School hosted a Dogwood Kick-off block party, and Thursday night say Kaeden Raymond and Grace Derhake crowned Li'l King and Queen of Dogwood at the Quincy Town Center.
