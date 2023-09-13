QUINCY — Upgrades will be coming to the existing T-ball fields in Wavering Park, but the agreement wasn't reached without some lingering questions during Wednesday night's Quincy Park Board meeting.
Following the approval of $300,000 from the Quincy City Council on Sept. 5, the Quincy Park Board awarded $566,092 to ATG Sports to convert the two small fields to artificial turf. Of the $266,092 remaining following the city's portion, the Park District will be reimbursed $10,000 from the Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and $100,000 over 10 years from QTown Tournaments in order to use the fields for weekend events throughout the summer.
Park District Executive Director Rome Frericks expects the work to start before the end of this year and hopes to have the fields ready for tournament season in the spring.
Darin Dodd, organizer for QTown Tournaments said that games on the upgrade fields will be for the younger age brackets in his tournaments as a restriction to keep players and fans safe.
"We will put games there that fit with the fields," Dodd said. "But we're still up for discussion on additional changes that would make them suited for older players."
Addressing the Board Wednesday, Dodd said that over and above the work approved with the current upgrades, the fields need longer outfields, as well as higher and wider backstops to protect from balls being popped back over the batter.
Because the the layout of the two fields being side by side, Dodd also said a fence or netting between the two would be needed in the event of foul balls hit toward the other field.
Frericks said those are projects that may be looked at down the road, but that cost estimates from experts put those additions at another $200,000, an amount that the Park District doesn't have available from reserves at the moment.
"This would be a project that would need to be done over a few years," he said. "All this isn't going to happen on day one."
Park Board Commissioner Patty McGlothlin again raised the question of having entry fees charged by QTown Tournaments outside of the control of the board. The question was raised previously, with Commissioner John Frankenhoff noting that the Park District has no control over fees charged for any other events that lease Park District property, such as the Festival of Lights.
Dodd addressed that concern and said he expects to have an entry fee that would only apply to the two improved fields, which are behind a gate at the site of the former Wavering pool, and would not affect any of the other fields in the Moorman Wavering park complex. He said he expects to have the fee set at $5, and wouldn't expect any changes unless the cost for using the fields was increased substantially.
Rick Ehrhart from the Quincy Riverfront Development Corp., spoke to the board about a possible request for funds to help bury the power lines at Clat Adams Bicentennial Park, a project the Riverfront Development board sees as the first step to any other improvements.
The powerline burial has financial commitments from the city of Quincy as well as the Adams County Board, but currently remains about $435,000 short of the $1.18 million projected costs for the line burial.
Though the corporation has set up a foundation to accept private donations, the current bid received for the power line work expires at the end of this month, and there are concerns that cost increases will inflate the price with a new round of bids.
Ehrhart said the corporation intends to formally request $100,000 from the Park District to go toward the project, but there was hesitation Wednesday among commissioners.
Frericks noted that the Park District has committed to the $1.3 million irrigation replacement project at Westview Golf Course, another $1.7 million for an inclusive playground and restroom facility at Wavering Park, and the $566,000 approved Wednesday for the baseball field work. While half of the cost for the Wavering Park construction could be reimbursed from a state grant, the Park District would only receive that after the work is done, meaning the cost has to be paid up front.
Though the board noted their support of the riverfront project as a whole, there was little interest in putting funds toward a project that doesn't meet the district's mission in providing recreation for the community of Quincy.
Since there was no formal request made, there was no action taken on the funding issue.
In other business, the Park Board:
• Authorized an increase of $22,492 in total for salaries of 14 non-union salaried employees of the district, a 3% increase.
• Approved a change-order increase of $2,100 for the work being done to repair sidewalks around South Park's west pond. The change is the result of additional water prevention needed under the concrete due to previously-unknown springs. The change brings the project total to $17,200.
