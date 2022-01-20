QUINCY — The Quincy Park Board held a quick meeting Wednesday night to close out 2021 and start the new year.
Commissioners agreed to issue a $1.041 million general obligation bond. The bond funds annual capital projects, which include a new shelter at Madison Park, a parking lot addition at Lincoln Park and a sidewalk replacement in Clat Adams Bicentennial Park.
The new bond will result in a slight reduction to the annual tax levy, from 21.825 cents per $100 of assessed value to 21.795 cents. Part of the reduction comes from a slightly lower tax rate.
The board also received a report on Westview Golf Course for 2021, which showed the highest net revenue at the course over the last decade and the first substantial increase in rounds since 2012. The course reported 32,900 rounds played in 2021 — 5,000 more than the COVID-plagued 2020 season and nearly 4,000 more than in 2019.
“Trying to find a bright side,” said David Morgan, director of golf, said, “it’s something good we can say came out of COVID.”
The increase in golf rounds in 2021 has been seen as players trying to get back to a sense of normalcy following 2020, which had the lowest number of rounds played in the last decade.
Another contributing factor was the mild weather through December to end the year on a strong note. Morgan said there were 60 golf carts out on the course on Christmas Eve.
“It was summer in December,” he said.
In other news for Westview, the board approved the bid from TNT Golf Car & Equipment Company for 20 new golf cars. With trade-in of older equipment, the total bid was $51,200. Morgan said the budget had been set at $45,000 for the cars, but that Westview will make up the difference with reserve funds.
Commissioners also approved the framework establishing the Quincy Riverfront Development Corp. The Quincy City Council and Adams County Board approved the governance plan last month.
Commissioners Nathan Koetters and Jeff Steinkamp, who have worked with the current steering committee, recommended the establishment of the corporation.
Koetters emphasized to the board that it placed no financial obligation on the Park District to give that approval. He said that, as with other groups like Friends of the Trails, if there are projects in the future that might be of benefit to the Park District, the board at that time would be able to consider additional support. Once established, the Riverfront Development Corporation will have two members each from the city, county, and park board and three at-large members.
In other Park District business, the Board:
• Approved an ordinance to abate the final payment of the 2012 general obligation bond used to finance renovation of the district’s new headquarters. The payment was made in 2014 with proceeds from the district’s sale of the Emerson building, which previously housed the district’s office.
• Learned that the district is running an ad to bring a “host camper” to help with efforts at the Art Keller Marina. A host camper would be given a full hook-up camping spot near the Marina, slip rental and other benefits in exchange for a minimum of 30 hours a week doing volunteer services such as helping clean up trash and assisting visitors.
• Heard that a new filter for Indian Mounds Pool was expected in coming weeks to be installed ahead of the summer season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.