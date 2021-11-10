QUINCY — The Quincy Park Board is moving forward with the sale of a $1.041 million bond to fund capital projects in 2022.
The interest rate for the self-funded bond was set at 1.65%, slightly lower than bond quotes found in the open market, commissioners heard Wednesday night. An ordinance for the bond will be up for adoption next month.
The projects that will be covered by this bond issuance were approved at the October board meeting. Projects on the list include an addition to the parking lot at Lincoln Park and sidewalk replacement projects at both Clat Adams and the Villa Kathrine.
Board members also reviewed the proposed $7.153 million operating budget for 2022, with an expected vote next month.
Director of Business Services Don Hilgenbrinck said the district’s finance committee built the budget to include minimum wage increases coming in 2022 and the transfer of $19,000 to the marina fund from the corporate fund.
One budget change increases funding for porch repairs at the Lorenzo Bull House. The change increases the budgeted level from $10,000 to $25,000. Funds would come from the museum fund, however, and would not affect the overall budget total. Commissioner John Frankenhoff said this is a matching-contribution item, with the Friends of the Lorenzo Bull House group expected to contribute at least the same amount. Frankenhoff commented on how that group has been energized and he doesn’t see any concerns that they will be able to meet that obligation.
“It’s something we’ve done on projects before, like the shelter house here (at Lincoln Park), playgrounds, or the skate park, I think, was a 50/50 thing,” Frankenhoff said. “It’s not a policy we have, but it’s something we’ve done in the past.”
Director of Parks Matt Higley also reported that work has started on improvements for Madison Park. The shelter was demolished on Wednesday, and the playground will be closed for about two weeks while concrete work is done around the playground. New chips will be put down around the playground equipment, as well.
Commissioners also approved board fee changes for next year. A few of the changes include a 25-cent increase for batting cage activities, a $30 increase for all-day rentals and $20 increase for under-four-hour rentals of the turf fields, and a 10-cent per square foot increase in slip fees for the Art Keller Marina. The admission cost for Indian Mounds pool, which was cut in half to $2.50 for 2021, will increase to $3.50 for the 2022 season.