John Gebhardt, president of the Friends of the Log Cabins Association, spoke Wednesday night at the meeting of the Quincy Park Board. Gebhardt estimated the Log Cabin Village on Quinsippi Island had seen around 1,500 guests in 2022, including visitors from other countries.

QUINCY — The Quincy Park Board approved its $8.405 million fiscal year 2023 budget at Wednesday's board meeting.

Part of that new budget was a line-item to meet the request of the Quincy Riverfront Development Corp., for a one-time donation of $25,000 to cover operational costs for the newly formed committee. The funds would be used for administrative expenses such as setting up a website and covering legal fees.

