QUINCY — The Quincy Park Board approved its $8.405 million fiscal year 2023 budget at Wednesday's board meeting.
Part of that new budget was a line-item to meet the request of the Quincy Riverfront Development Corp., for a one-time donation of $25,000 to cover operational costs for the newly formed committee. The funds would be used for administrative expenses such as setting up a website and covering legal fees.
Park Board President John Frankenhoff raised concerns over what he called an unprecedented request. Following questions to commissioner Jeff Steinkamp, who was appointed to the Development Corporation by the Park Board and services as the president of the corporation, Frankenhoff was worried that a donation of this sort may encourage other groups to come to the Board and ask for similar donations.
Steinkamp noted that the Riverfront Development Corp., was created, in part, to set the work apart from the work of the Park District, the Quincy City Council, and the Adams County Board. He said the plan was always designed to include private and public funds, noting that the the City and County have already contributed $400,000 for the costs of design and engineering of the first project, burying the power lines along the riverfront.
After board discussion, the donation request was tabled until the January meeting to allow the legal council to verify the donation didn't violate any state laws controlling spending of taxing bodies.
The Park Board accepted the low bid of $92,662 for the replacement of equipment at the Batting Cage in Upper Moorman Park. Michael Bruns, director of program services for the district, said this will be the replacement of the pitching machines, return conveyor belts and token machines, as well as training staff on operating the new equipment.
The board had budgeted $110,000 for the equipment upgrade, and unanimously approved the low bid. The project is targeted for completion around the first of April, weather permitting. Bruns noted this should lead to an increase in revenue as there will be less down-time due to failures of the current 20-year-old machines.
Business Services Director Don Hilgenbrinck reported that the filing period for seats on the board opened last week, and as of Wednesday, three candidates had filed to run for a four-year term, while no filings had yet been received for an open two-year term.
David Morgan, the Park District's director of golf, submitted to the board that his staff completed the installation of nine disc-golf holes on the third nine range of Westview Golf Course. Morgan said the disc golfers will queue up with regular golfers for tee-times, because the disc golf course is in addition to the third nine holes at the 27-hole facility.
If the experiment with running disc golf at Westview is successful, Morgan said there may be discussions in the future to add additional holes.
In other business, the Park Board:
• Approved a pay increase of just over 4% for the Park District Executive Director Rome Frericks to $95,000 for 2023.
• Heard about the ambitious agenda from the Friends of the Lorenzo Bull House, including two planned fundraisers, two parade parties and the dedication of a new fountain.
• Approved a voluntary payment of $400,000 to the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund to stay ahead of pension obligations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.