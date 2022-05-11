QUINCY — Lincoln Park will remain open until 3 a.m. for three nights this August for the RiverFest concert festival.
The Quincy Park Board approved the variance Wednesday for RiverFest, which is slated for Aug. 3 to 5. The three-day festival is moving to Quincy from Fort Madison, Iowa, this year because of construction.
Organizer Charles Craft has said he intends to make RiverFest an annual event in Quincy, and will aim to create a new festival in Fort Madison once that construction in finished. The Quincy event will be contained to Lincoln Park with other riverfront parks being used for parking.
Commissioner Patty McGlothlin said she sees the event as beneficial to all of Quincy, with bands, crews, and visitors coming in and spending money at restaurants, stores and hotels. Commissioner Jeff Steinkamp said he believes the event will be successful and suggested if it does continue in the future, the board should consider ways that would provide a greater return to the Park District.
The board approved an extension of the licensing agreement with the Quincy Art Center for the Lorenzo Bull House Carriage House property. The current agreement was extended last July to run through 2031. With this extension, the agreement will run through July 2051.
Art Center executive director and curator Jennifer Teter said this extension would position the organization to be eligible for opportunities for museum grants that require an agreement with at least 25 years remaining for their property.
In other business, commisioners held their annual election for officers, with only one change from the past year.
“Fifty-one weeks ago, I said this was going to be a one-term deal for me,” outgoing president Roger Leenerts told the board. “Tonight I’m making good on that.”
Commissioner John Frankenhoff was elected to serve as board president for the next year. The rest of the board officers were re-elected, including Barb Holthaus as vice president, Frericks as secretary, and business manager Don Hilgenbrinck as treasurer. Penn was retained as the board attorney, as well.
Mike Klingner from Klingner and Associates presented the board with a plaque after the Bill Klingner Trail was named winner of an Illinois Engineering Excellence Award from the American Council of Engineering Companies. The project will be featured in the awards forum in Washington, D.C. where it’s eligible for national recognition.
Commissioners received reports on several ongoing projects throughout the district. The new shelter at Madison Park is expected to be completed in the next week, while renovations to the porch at the Lorenzo Bull House should be finished by June 1. Striping work at the new Berrian Park basketball court and the Westview Golf Course porch and pergola work are also expected to be finished in coming weeks.
In other business, the board:
• Heard Indian Mounds Pool is expected to open for Memorial Day weekend and for regular hours the following week, when schools have ended for the year. Mike Bruns, director of programs, said the district still needs to hire more lifeguards for the pool.
• Learned golf leagues started at Westview with turnout increasing as the weather has improved.
• Were told participants at the upcoming mountain bike clinic will receive free helmets, with professional fitting assistance, during the clinic due to an agreement with the Safe Kids Adams County program.
• Learned that baseball, tee-ball, and softball participation finished at 1,288 — around 250 more than 2021 participation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.