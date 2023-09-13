Batter up

Darin Dodd, organizer of QTown Tournaments, speaks to the Quincy Park Board at Wednesday's meeting about plans for the two baseball fields on the site of the former Wavering pool.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Upgrades will be coming to the existing T-ball fields in Wavering Park, but the agreement wasn't reached without some lingering questions during Wednesday night's Quincy Park Board meeting.

Following the approval of $300,000 from the Quincy City Council on Sept. 5, the Quincy Park Board awarded $566,092 to ATG Sports to convert the two small fields to artificial turf. Of the $266,092 remaining following the city's portion, the Park District will be reimbursed $10,000 from the Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and $100,000 over 10 years from QTown Tournaments in order to use the fields for weekend events throughout the summer.

