QUINCY — The Quincy Park Board on Wednesday declared a 1.13 acre parcel of Parker Heights Park as no longer useful for park purposes, and to hold a public auction that will set a minimum price of $25,000 for the property.
"This doesn't mean that Knapheide will buy the property," Board President John Frankenhoff said. "If an individual or group comes and makes other bids, the highest bid wins."
Knapheide Manufacturing has looked to purchase the plot of land to expand their operations near U.S. 24 and North Fifth Street.
The measure was adopted by a 5-2 vote. Commissioners Barb Holthaus and Patty McGlothlin voted against the move, saying that with the amount of feedback they had received, they would rather see the question put on the ballot.
The Park District is required to approve the sale of any land over three acres with at least five votes on the board and then placing the sale on the ballot for residents to decide. For this sale, because of the small size, only a majority of the seven-member board is required to approve the sale.
An irrevocable pledge was agreed to with Knapheide Manufacturing. This pledge, as Frankenhoff noted, is not a guarantee that the company will purchase the property, but if no other buyers come forward, Knapheide is committed to the purchase at the minimum price.
A date for the public sale has not yet been set.
In a less contentious vote, the Park Board unanimously agreed to a resolution committing the Park District to operating the Art Keller Marina through the 2025 boating season. The previous resolution only extended the marina operation through 2023. Recent discussions with boaters' groups and efforts to shore up sinking slip rentals have proven enough to allow the Board to extend their own commitment to working with these groups.
Commissioner Jeff Steinkamp said he's encouraged by the moves being made, stating that the "proof is in the pudding" for rental numbers going forward, but that the efforts being made by both sides are encouraging. For the 2022 season, the slips at Art Keller Marina were less than half rented, leading to a large operating deficit that had to be made up for using other Park District funds.
While the details of the 2023 budget are being finalized, early steps were taken, with the Board of Commissioners voting to approve the publishing of a $1 million general obligation bond for 2023, with public comment being open at the Nov. 9 meeting. The Board also gave tentative approval of a fee schedule for 2023 that will see marginal increases in most Park District fees to account for increases in minimum wage and material costs from all areas. No vote was taken on the fee schedule, as that will be part of the November budget discussions.
Even as the Board looks forward to next year's budget, the Park Board also dealt with an update to the current year's budget. Because of an unexpected amount returned to the district in personal property replacement tax revenue, the board approved agreed to make an additional $300,000 voluntary payment into the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund.
Frankenhoff said the Park District is one of the few government agencies in the area that has a positive balance in its pension fund account, rather than falling short, and these funds will help maintain that surplus balance.
The Board was informed that, with the current estimates for property value assessments for the upcoming year, it was expected that the tax rate from the Park District will result in a decrease for the fourth consecutive year.
