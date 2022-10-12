Parker Heights Park

The Quincy Park Board approved the sale of a small portion at the north end of Parker Heights Park during Wednesday evening's meeting.

 H-W File Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The Quincy Park Board on Wednesday declared a 1.13 acre parcel of Parker Heights Park as no longer useful for park purposes, and to hold a public auction that will set a minimum price of $25,000 for the property.

"This doesn't mean that Knapheide will buy the property," Board President John Frankenhoff said. "If an individual or group comes and makes other bids, the highest bid wins."

