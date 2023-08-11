Upgrades coming to Westview

Women's City Champion Sophia Gold drives the ball from Westview Golf Course's 18th tee in May 2022. One of the projects the Quincy Park Board plans to move forward with in the new year is a full replacement of the irrigation system at the golf course.

 H-W file photo / Mark Meyer

QUINCY — The Quincy Park Board held its annual retreat on Thursday to review projects and set priorities for the upcoming year.

Board President Jarid Jones said it was a productive meeting. At the top of the agenda, the board agreed to move forward with a general obligation bond of $1.3 million to fund proposed capital improvement projects in the new year. That list of projects includes a new playground at Johnson Park, repairs to the shelter house at Reservoir Park and replacement of the large shelter at Wavering Park.

