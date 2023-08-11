QUINCY — The Quincy Park Board held its annual retreat on Thursday to review projects and set priorities for the upcoming year.
Board President Jarid Jones said it was a productive meeting. At the top of the agenda, the board agreed to move forward with a general obligation bond of $1.3 million to fund proposed capital improvement projects in the new year. That list of projects includes a new playground at Johnson Park, repairs to the shelter house at Reservoir Park and replacement of the large shelter at Wavering Park.
One item in the project list is $400,000 to be set aside to construct an inclusive playground and restroom facility at Wavering Park. This matches the amount committed to the project in the 2023 project list. The combined $800,000 would allow the Park District to cover their share of a 50/50 split if approved for a grant through the state's Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) program.
Jones said the board feels confident in the chances of receiving the grant, which would be announced in spring of 2024. He said at this time, the board is working on the hope of that approval and are not planning on committing additional funds to the project over the 50% match that would be needed.
The Park District will hold an open house from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Park District headquarters to share the playground plans and get public input as part of the grant application project.
One of the big-ticket items that will move forward in the new year is the replacement of the irrigation system for Westview Golf Course. The project, estimated to cost around $2 million, is expected to go out for bid later this year with construction planned to begin in spring of 2024.
During a presentation at the Park Board's June meeting, Les Hill, a golf course irrigation expert hired to help develop the plan, said the work would not require closing more than one hole at a time for the process.
Jones said the board plans to move forward with replacing the system on all 27 holes at Westview. Hill has presented an option that would break the project into two parts, but additional costs for storing material and a second mobilization of the construction company would have added more than $100,000 to the project cost.
At Wednesday's Park Board meeting, a proposal was brought to the commissioners offering the donation of the Paul Dennis Soccer Complex from the Quinsippi Soccer League. The complex at 4201 State would connect to Boots Bush Park to the north and allow for more soccer activities in the district.
Jones said the Park District's legal counsel, David Penn, is reviewing the proposed donation before the Board takes any further action on it at this time.
During the retreat, the board also reviewed the proposed tax increment financing district for Quincy's historic German district. Jones said the current standpoint of the Quincy Park Board is that they it would not be in favor of supporting the proposed district.
A TIF district freezes the value of properties inside the boundaries for tax purposes for a minimum of 23 years. During that time, any increase in tax revenue from improvements goes into a separate fund to use for other renovation and rehabilitation projects.
The city of Quincy contracted with PGAV Planners, LLC of St. Louis in July to act as a consultant on the German Village TIF.
Because a TIF district affects the rate of property taxes that can be collected, all affected taxing bodies must approve the creation. No action was taken Thursday because the TIF district has not formally been proposed, but if the Park District doesn't support it with a formal vote, the plan won't move forward.
