QUINCY — Two topics addressed at Quincy’s Park Board meeting Wednesday showed fissures among the six sitting members.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Darin Dodd of QTown Tournaments addressed the efforts, shared between his organization, the city of Quincy, and the Park District on improvements to two baseball fields at Wavering Park, at the site of the former Wavering Pool.
Dodd said the City is willing to commit $300,000 toward the total $566,000 project. The Park District noted they are planning to budget $166,000. Dodd said Quincy’s Director of Planning Chuck Bevelheimer asked him if he would have any skin in the game.
Dodd told the Park Board he would commit $10,000 a year for 10 years, making up the $100,000 difference needed. In order to meet that commitment, Dodd said he would need to charge an admission fee to fans attending the games over 14 weeks of tournament games.
Commissioner Patty McGlothlin voiced a concern about entry fees being charged for events at a public park, and asked if the Board would be in a position to limit the entry fee being charged.
John Frankenhoff said the Park Board doesn’t dictate costs that any facility renter charges, specifically noting that the Festival of Lights sets their own rates for admission and vendors at the Farmers Market in Washington Park don’t have to get approval for their produce and merchandise.
Commissioner Alan Hickman supported Frankenhoff’s assertion, noting that he attends various basketball tournaments with tickets running about $25 per person, even if the tournament is at a public facility.
Frankenhoff noted that if the board can’t agree to allow Dodd to charge the entry fee, then Dodd may not be able to provide his portion of the improvement costs, which would then likely mean scrapping the whole project.
Emphasizing his point, Frankenhoff asked on other, unrelated topics if the Park District determines rates being charged.
No action was taken on the request made by QTown Tournaments. The board directed Executive Director Rome Frericks to get further insight from the tournament organizers on what fees they would be charged and how he would manage entry during the tournament games.
Another contentious topic was a proposed gravel parking lot at Westview Park near 30th and Harrison streets. Residents in the area were concerned about dust being kicked up from the lot into their homes.
The bid for $16,975 to build the gravel lot was defeated on a 4-2 vote, with Frankenhoff, McGlothlin, Hickman, and Mark Philpot voting against it, and board President Jarid Jones and Commissioner Barb Holthaus voting in support.
Frankenhoff said he would like to explore other options such as moving soccer practice that currently takes place at Westview Park to a different location.
In other action, commissioners approved the use of Park District property for a joint venture between the Quincy Area Convention and Visitors’ Bureau and Rent.Fun for a kiosk holding paddle boards and kayaks that can be rented electronically for use on Quincy Bay.
Holly Cain, executive director of QACVB, told the Board that the Park District would have no financial investment in the kiosk and liability would be on the company. The costs for rentals will be split between QACVB and Rent.Fun.
Frankenhoff asked Cain if Rent.Fun would be open to the Park Board setting a limit on the rental costs for the equipment. Cain said the fee was part of the contract with Rent.Fun.
Following the regular board meeting, the commissioners went into executive session to interview candidates to fill the vacancy on the board left by the resignation of Jeff VanCamp in June.
After questioning the candidates, the board announced just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday that Trent Lyons was selected to fill the empty seat.
Lyons is a district sales manager at Kohl Wholesale as well as co-owner and DJ with Lyons Pride, LLC. Lyons is also the self-published author of the children’s book “He Wants My Beard.”
Lyons was sworn in by Jones following the selection, and assumed his duties immediately, with the board’s August meeting and board retreat coming up on his agenda.
