Future of Art Keller Marina on Park Board agenda

Boaters wait as Quincy Park District workers to remove the marina anchor cables so they can remove their boat from the Art Keller Marina as water levels increased in 2014. The future of the marina is one of the items up for discussion at Monday's planning session for the Quincy Park Board.

 H-W File Photo/Michael Kipley

QUINCY — A full day of discussions and presentations will be delivered to the Quincy Park Board on Monday as the commissioners gather for their annual planning meeting.

Board President John Frankenhoff said that while there are no formal actions planned that will require votes, the meeting will help set the course for the board and the Park District for the next year.

