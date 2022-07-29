QUINCY — A full day of discussions and presentations will be delivered to the Quincy Park Board on Monday as the commissioners gather for their annual planning meeting.
Board President John Frankenhoff said that while there are no formal actions planned that will require votes, the meeting will help set the course for the board and the Park District for the next year.
"We won't hold any votes on issues," Frankenhoff said ahead of the meeting. "But there will be a lot of decisions made about what we plan to do going forward."
The largest item on the agenda will be the overall budget for the Quincy Park District for the next year. The board will lay out a proposed calendar for the budgeting process that will see draft and department budgets in September and October, the complete budget assembled and reviewed in November, and the 2023 budget slated for adoption in December before the new year begins.
Frankenhoff said one of the key discussions will revolve around the future of the Art Keller Marina.
"The trend at the marina has seen the slip rentals going down," he said. "Right now, the financial future doesn't look that good, and if we can't find a way to reverse that, it could lead to closing the marina."
The marina ended 2021 with 115 rentals, less than 50% of the available slips. The Park District staff estimate for work to keep the marina operational will be more than $450,000 over the course of the next 5-10 years.
The Park Board will also get a full breakdown of the informal recommendations from a consultant on replacing the irrigation system at Westview Golf Course.
"What we're likely to do is review the options to include the design and engineering plans in the new budget," Frankenhoff said. "That's around $55,000. Once that work is done, then we can look at getting bids with 2024 being the earliest the actual replacement would begin."
In total, the irrigation system project at Westview is estimated to be around $2.17 million. Options to fund the work, including selling bonds, will be discussed at Monday's meeting as well as going forward by the board.
The Park Board will look at a couple of options for acquiring land on the southeast side of Quincy for a potential new neighborhood park.
"Quincy is growing to the southeast," Frankenhoff said, "and it's one area we don't currently have a neighborhood park, with a shelter house, playground, that sort of thing."
Frankenhoff said the Park District is still in early days of looking at that expansion, but the board wants to start planning for that future now.
"We're looking at options to get some land," he said. "But even with that acquisition, putting up the park would be further down the line."
The planning session is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. on Monday at the Park District's offices, 1231 Bonansinga Drive. The session is open to the public, with public input periods at the start and end of the day.
