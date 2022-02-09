QUINCY — The Quincy Park District will seek local landmark designation for the Lorenzo Bull House.
Commissioners agreed to submit an application during Wednesday’s Park Board meeting.
Vicki Dempsey and Dick Wellman of the Friends of the Lorenzo Bull House told commissioners if the landmark designation is approved, it would not tie the Park Board’s hands in renovation and repair work. As the property’s owner, the Park District would make all decisions for future work.
The local landmark designation would require repairs for specified architectural features to maintain the overall look, but would not be restricted to historical materials. An example Dempsey gave was repair work on the building’s porch using modern composite materials instead of wood.
Commissioner John Frankenhoff raised concerns that the landmark status would put too much control over the district property into the hands of appointed officials on the Quincy Preservation Commission rather than the elected Park Board.
Commissioner Jeff Steinkamp said though he agreed with Frankenhoff’s concerns, the only penalties faced by property owners who make changes counter to the landmark designation is the loss of that landmark status. The property owner would still be in control of the changes made.
“Tonight is just about permission to make the application,” Steinkamp said. “And we, as the homeowner, control the document that will get turned into an ordinance. If there’s something we don’t like, we can just stop the process.”
The Park Board also reviewed an overview of work needed for Westview Golf Course’s irrigation system.
Director of Golf David Morgan told commissioners that the last major renovation on the front 18-hole course took place in 2000. Fairway sprinklers at the course were updated in 2012 and 2013, while the greens sprinklers were replaced between 2015 and 2017. The fairway sprinklers on the course’s 19th-27th holes are the original units.
The upgrade will include control systems as well as aging plumbing. Morgan said the system is developing leaks where old glue is failing on PVC pipe joints. He said that repairs normally take about two and a half hours to repair, including finding the leak, uncovering it, draining the system, repairing the leak and recovering the line. He emphasized that the length of time is determined by the crew finding the leak on the first try.
Morgan and Executive Director Rome Frericks said they’ve had informal communications with the same design consultant that did work for both the Quincy Country Club and Spring Lake Country Club. The consultant will visit Westview later this month on an informal basis to give an idea of what work the Park District. Frericks said the board will be presented with more detailed information at the board’s March meeting.
Board president Roger Leenerts asked Morgan what he would do if he was the private owner of the golf course.
“I would have taken care of this a few years back,” Morgan said.
In other business Wednesday night, the Park Board:
• Amended the public park use ordinance to allow for a $300 fee to cover April 1 through Oct. 31 or a one-time permit fee of $75 to allow food truck vendors to set up on park properties, with requests to be submitted 30 days prior to events.
• Amended the board’s policy manual to allow the board president to submit names for appointments as a non-board representative to the Riverfront Development Corp.
• Approved low bids for chemicals needed for grounds maintenance at Westview Golf Course with the understanding that the board will create a process to handle supply-chain issues that may arise.
