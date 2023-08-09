QUINCY — The Quincy Park District is seeking funds to build a second inclusive park in a city park.
Quincy Park commissioners on Wednesday agreed to submit an application from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to assist with construction.
The grant, part of the Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grant program, would provide a 50% match that would allow the park district to construct an inclusive playground, along with new restroom and shelter facilities, at Wavering Park just east of the baseball field at the 36th Street entrance. An inclusive playground is designed to be accessible for all children and adults regardless of any physical or developmental disabilities.
This is the second time the district has applied for this grant. Executive Director Rome Frericks said the application last year fell short by just a few points, so district staff took lessons from that submission and are trying again with an updated application.
As part of the proposed 2024 budget, the district plans to allocate $400,000 toward the project. In addition to funds that were set aside in the current fiscal year, this will account for the district's half of the project.
If the grant is not awarded, Frericks noted that the district will not be out any money. Though the intention is to move forward at some point, he said, it would not be in the next fiscal year unless the grant is approved.
The public is invited to learn more about the proposed inclusive playground on Aug. 16. The Park District will hold an open house from 4-6 p.m. that evening at its headquarters building to share concept art and information on the playground.
The district's first inclusive park is at Lincoln Park just outside its offices,
In other business, the Park Board reviewed two railing projects.
The board approved spending up to $20,000 to replace railings along the river at Clat Adams Bicentennial Park.
Contractors doing sidewalk replacement work found that the metal rail fixtures on the north end of the park had rusted completely through, likely due to liquid salt runoff from the Bayview Bridge.
Director of Parks Matt Higley said the replacement railing will be surface mounted on the new sidewalks, which will allow for easier inspection for damage and will allow maintenance crews to update paintwork as needed to protect against corrosion in the future.
The board also approved a change order in the work being done on the porch at the Lorenzo Bull House. While working on replacing railing around the house, Chris McDonald General Construction found 12 rotten spindles on the west side railing.
The cost to replace the spindles, as well as one foot of face board connecting to the house, added $500 to the project, bringing the total for the work to $49,299.
Commissioners also approved spending $19,100 for the first phase of work that will result in a new large shelter house at Wavering Park. The expense includes $11,500 for design and engineering work and $7,600 for demolition of the current shelter.
The current projections are to have a new shelter construction project sent out for bid by December with the goal of having the project completed by May 2024. The cost for the construction, estimated at $225,000, is included in the proposed 2024 bond project list.
