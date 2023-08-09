Railing replacement

A section of railing on the north side of Clat Adams Bicentennial Park had to be removed when contractors replacing sidewalks found that the supports had rusted apart. The Quincy Park Board on Wednesday approved up to $20,000 to replace the railing.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The Quincy Park District is seeking funds to build a second inclusive park in a city park.

Quincy Park commissioners on Wednesday agreed to submit an application from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to assist with construction.

