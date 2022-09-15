QUINCY — The bridge to Quinsippi Island will be closed early next week for repairs to the driving surface.
The Quincy Park District will close the bridge beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, weather permitting to allow for maintenance workers to make repairs to the bridge. The work is expected to be completed and the bridge reopened by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
