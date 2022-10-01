QUINCY — The Quincy Park District hosted the annual Fall Festival at the Upper Moorman Park complex Saturday morning, and were joined this year by Mayor Mike Troup, taking part in the national "Move with the Mayor" event.
"'Move with the Mayor' is a national event that's trying to get mayors to encourage their communities to get out and be more active," Troup said Saturday morning. "We were looking for the right event to connect with today, since today's the date for the national program, and we joined up with the Park District's Fall Festival."
Troup was joined by around a dozen others for a stroll around Upper Moorman. Along with the "Move with the Mayor" event, the Fall Festival played host to static displays from Tri-Township Fire Department and the Quincy Police Department's D.A.R.E. car. The Boy Scouts were set up with their portable shooting range, Arts Quincy had an interactive display for kids, and Gary "Snakeman" Liesen had a collection of his reptilian friends to help educate the community.
"We wanted to give another reason to get kids out to get active, and show off some of the things we have to offer," Kyle Jacoby said. Jacoby is the recreation program manager for the Quincy Park District. "It's bigger than it was the last few years because of COVID, of course. We still had Fall Festival since it was outside, but people have gotten back to being comfortable getting out again."
Jacoby said that Fall Festival takes place on the last weekend of September or the first weekend in October each year to try and balance out against the Park District's other programs, such as softball wrapping up and soccer coming to the end of the year.
"On a day like this, with a beautiful park, there's not a much better way to spend the morning," Mayor Troup said.
