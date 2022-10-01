Quincy Park District's Fall Festival

The annual Fall Festival, hosted at the Upper Moorman Park complex, is hosted by the Quincy Park District to encourage the community, especially kids, to get outside and be more active.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The Quincy Park District hosted the annual Fall Festival at the Upper Moorman Park complex Saturday morning, and were joined this year by Mayor Mike Troup, taking part in the national "Move with the Mayor" event.

"'Move with the Mayor' is a national event that's trying to get mayors to encourage their communities to get out and be more active," Troup said Saturday morning. "We were looking for the right event to connect with today, since today's the date for the national program, and we joined up with the Park District's Fall Festival."

