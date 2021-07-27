QUINCY — The Quincy Park Foundation has launched their first-ever fundraising campaign, asking for the public's support to continue growing quality programs and services through the Quincy Park District.
The Foundation was created in 1996 in order to accept donations, both monetary and land, to help create the Cedar Creek Linear Parkway, now known at the Bill Klingner Trail. Since then, the Foundation has broadened its scope, distributing more than $2.5 million for various trails and a variety of other park projects.
Chris Blakeman, president of the Quincy Park Foundation, said he sees this as a very exciting time for the Foundation to begin their first fundraising campaign.
"It is our hope that with the support of our friends and neighbors, the quality services and experiences our Parks provide may continue for generations to come," Blakeman said. "This campaign is to ensure those services impact Quincy and its residents now and into the future."
Blakeman said Quincy residents will likely start seeing letters on the campaign showing up in mailboxes in the next few weeks.
"The Park Foundation thanks the thousands of residents who use our parks annually," Blakeman said, "and invites the community to invest in these treasures by supporting this campaign.”
Donors may go online to quincyparkdistrict.com/quincy-park-foundation or call 217-223-7703, or visit the Quincy Park District office at 1231 Bonasinga Drive to receive a copy of the appeals letter or to make donations.