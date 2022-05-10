QUINCY — Starting at 7 a.m. Thursday, North 12th Street between Spring and Oak streets will close to traffic to allow for pavement repairs.
The repairs are expected to be completed and the street reopened by 3 p.m. Friday. Motorists are asked to use an alternate route during this closure and are reminded to drive carefully around any work zone.
