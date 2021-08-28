QUINCY — The Gem City Breakfast Kiwanis will host their annual Peanut Day fundraiser on Friday.
Peanut Day finds Kiwanis members outside various local businesses, collecting donations to support their projects.
Co-chair Fred Nothold said Peanut Day “is a way for individuals and businesses to help the children by donating monies, no matter what the amount, to the local Kiwanis Clubs. We in turn, combine these donated funds to provide grants to child-focused projects.”
According to co-chair Scott Koelliker said the more than $2 million raised since the Quincy Kiwanis clubs were founded have been donated to various organizations such as the Adams County Skate Park Movement, the American Red Cross, Boy Scouts, Camp Callahan, and Madonna House, to name just a few.
Members will hand out peanuts as a thank you to those who donate in person. Donations can also be made by mail to Gem City Kiwanis at P.O. Box 178, Quincy, Ill. 62306 or by going to gemcitybreakfastkiwanis.com to pay digitally.