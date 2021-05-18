PEARL, Ill. —On Friday, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of David L. Allen, 48, of Pearl, Ill, on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.
Based on information provided to the Sheriff’s Department, an investigation was opened and conducted, leading to information that was forwarded to the Pike County state’s attorney’s office for formal review. The state’s attorney approved the charges and issued an arrest warrant for Allen.
Allen was taken into custody before posting bond and being released pending a court appearance.