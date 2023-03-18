CAMP POINT, Ill. — The Adams County Coroner has identified the pedestrian killed Friday in Camp Point when he was struck by an Amtrak train.
Coroner Scott Graham said Flint C. Reed, 65, of Camp Point was pronounced dead at the scene on Friday and was later identified.
