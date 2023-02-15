PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The Pike County Chamber of Commerce has issues a warning about potential fraudulent activity affecting residents of the area.
The Chamber noted that at least one resident in the county had received an email posing as the Chamber board treasurer requesting dues payment from the recipient.
In the warning message, the Pike Chamber noted that annual membership invoices are sent out to members at this time of year, but those are generally sent as paper invoices through the U.S. Postal Service or hand-delivered to businesses. If an invoice is sent by email, it would not have the board treasurer as the sender.
The Pike County Chamber of Commerce said they will not ask for payment via online services such as Venmo, Zelle, CashApp, or via wire transfer. For anyone with a doubt regarding the validity of a correspondence or invoice from the Pike County Chamber of Commerce, please do not hesitate to contact the Chamber at 217-285-2971 or at pikechamber@casscomm.com.
