PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The Rotary Club of Pike County is hosting their inaugural Golf Classic tournament, teeing off 9 a.m. Friday at the Old Orchard Country Club.
Limited to 16 teams total, the tournament will be an 18 hole, 4-person scramble event. The cost is $300 per team with check-in beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday. Hole-in-one, closest to pin, longest drive, and the top two teams in two flights will have prizes awarded.
Along with team registrations, sponsorship opportunities are available. A Donor-level sponsorship is $400 and includes one team registration, a hole sponsorship, and an opportunity to put logo items in golfer bags. A Corporate sponsorship is $150 and includes a tent at a designated tee and an opportunity to put logo items in golfer bags. A Hole sponsorship is $100 and includes one sign at a designated hole.
All proceeds from the Rotary Golf Classic will go toward club projects. Past project examples include building beds for youth in needs, providing exercise equipment and games to Pike County retirement homes, and beautification of the new John Wood Community College building in Pittsfield.
For more information, visit the Rotary Club of Pike County on Facebook or contact club president and tournament coordinator Julie Plattner at 217-617-5041 or jplatt1900@gmail.com.