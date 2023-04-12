QUINCY — The Illinois State Police reported Wednesday that nearly two dozen threatening calls had been made to schools throughout the state.

While no Adams County schools were reported to have received one of the calls, Pittsfield schools received one of the 21 calls made across 19 counties as of 3 p.m. Wednesday. ISP reported that no credible threats have been found as a result of any of the calls.

Tags

