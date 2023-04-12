QUINCY — The Illinois State Police reported Wednesday that nearly two dozen threatening calls had been made to schools throughout the state.
While no Adams County schools were reported to have received one of the calls, Pittsfield schools received one of the 21 calls made across 19 counties as of 3 p.m. Wednesday. ISP reported that no credible threats have been found as a result of any of the calls.
Communities throughout Illinois and across the country are experiencing what's referred to as "swatting," where fake calls are made about a situation that could lead to drastic emergency responses. The State Police say the calls are both dangerous and illegal, noting that while state and national intelligence agencies have seen a pattern of such fake calls, each call has to be taken seriously.
The ISP Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center currently has no information concerning credible threats related to school safety. Law enforcement, public safety, and private sector security officials are encouraged to remain vigilant and report all suspicious behavior to local police agencies.
