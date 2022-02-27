QUINCY — Quincy University's football field was the site of the 2022 Special Olympics Polar Plunge, returning Saturday after a year of mostly virtual participations.
Rob Queenan, assistant regional director for Special Olympics Illinois Region H, said the location for this year's event was selected to help make coordination of the event a little easier as well as to help increase participation back to pre-pandemic levels.
"We wanted to get the college involved a little more, so this is a great facility for us as we continue to grow numbers," Queenan said. "We can have everything at one location, so I think we're going to continue to try and do it like this. Obviously this is the first year, so we'll tweak some things, make it better for everyone."
"I think this is an easier logistical set-up," Adam Yates, deputy chief for administration at the Quincy Police Department said. "There were a lot of people that would do the Plunge at the park, and that's great for fundraising, but it's difficult getting it organized, with buses coming in, things like that. As far as getting people here, getting them in and getting them through, this is a better set-up.
"That said," Yates continued, "I always like the lake. When there was ice in the water while we were jumping in, it just lent a bit more credibility to it being a polar plunge. But the water was plenty cold today, I don't think we have any issues there."
The roster of jumpers included around 10 teams, with several made of of groups from the QU athletics department. Several of those teams were unable to make it on Saturday, however, because of out-of-town games they had scheduled. Even so, there we a few dozen plungers that took their turns in the pool the Quincy Fire Department had set up.
The first team into the icy water was the "Copsicles," comprised of officers of the QPD and deputies from the Adams County Sheriff's Department.
"Law enforcement has always had such a strong relationship with Special Olympics, that's why we do it," Yates said. "We do it for the athletes. We want to support them and anything that anyone can do do support Special Olympics, I think they should."
Queenan said getting the word out about the Special Olympics in general is one of his tasks, and event like Saturday's Polar Plunge is just a part of that work.
"We have stuff happening all the time," he said. "There's an awareness issue, so we're trying to spread the word. A lot of people think Special Olympics is one event, but we have 18 different sports we participate in, there's the USA Games that people will go to, that events like this help pay for. We just want to get the community involved again and make bigger and better events."
