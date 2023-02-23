QUINCY — There's still time to join the Quincy Polar Plunge to raise funds for Special Olympics Illinois.
This year's Plunge will take place Sunday morning at Quincy University's football and lacrosse stadium. Registration opens at 10:30 a.m., with the Plunge itself starting at noon.
Participants are required to collect a minimum of $100 in donations to take part. Plungers are encouraged to come in costume and to form teams. Families, churches, businesses, schools, and public safety agencies can plunge together.
Proceeds from the Plunge are used as part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run, the largest year-round fundraiser for Special Olympics Illinois. Donations made over more than two decades of Polar Plunges has raised more than $2 million annually, part of more than $56 million raised in 34 years of the Torch Run efforts to raise awareness of Special Olympics Illinois athletes and their accomplishments.
Plungers will receive incentive prizes based on the amount of money they raise. By raising the minimum of $100, you will receive an official Plunge sweatshirt. Sweatshirts will be available on a first come, first-serve basis the day of the plunge. All individuals who do not receive a sweatshirt or other incentive level prizes will be mailed a corresponding prize in April.
