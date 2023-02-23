2023 Polar Plunge set for Sunday

Members of area law enforcement agencies formed the "Copsicles" team to take the plunge at the 2022 Polar Plunge in support of Special Olympics Illinois. this year's Plunge will be held Sunday at QU Football and Lacrosse Stadium

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — There's still time to join the Quincy Polar Plunge to raise funds for Special Olympics Illinois.

This year's Plunge will take place Sunday morning at Quincy University's football and lacrosse stadium. Registration opens at 10:30 a.m., with the Plunge itself starting at noon.

