QUINCY — Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates is asking for the public's patience as the investigation into last week's shooting death of a Quincy woman continues.
"I have been outspoken about the importance of transparency in law enforcement; it is something I believe in very strongly," said Yates, as he addressed the Quincy City Council Monday night. "Regarding cases like this, however, I make no apologies for being tight-lipped."
QPD officers responded Thursday to a residence in the 2500 block of Kentucky Road. The victim, identified as 41-year-old Rebecca Bliefnick, was found by a family member. The case is being investigated as a homicide with multiple agencies taking part.
"I take the integrity of a homicide investigation seriously," Yates said. "We do not talk about crime details, specific investigative techniques, or theories about what happened. I will do my best to keep you informed, but I will not compromise this investigation. I ask for your patience, as difficult as I know that is."
Yates said the Quincy community has not experienced a crime of this magnitude since 2019. He said investigators are completing an immense amount of work behind the scenes. The investigation includes eight QPD detectives, three investigative supervisors, an investigator with the Illinois State Police, and attorneys with the Adams County state's attorney's office.
"We are fortunate to live in a community where violent crime such as this, is rare," he said. "When it happens, it is devastating. Nothing I say here tonight will put our community at ease. Making an arrest in this case is the only way to do that. We are working very hard to make that happen. This investigation is our highest priority."
Yates reiterated that anyone with information should contact the Quincy Police Department. Though the department does review messages through social media, the best method of contact would be to speak with a detective directly. He said if a message is left, it may take a little time, but the detectives will reach back out to the caller.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Brennan Hills again addressed the council on what he sees as a failure of enforcement of city code violations reported by renters against landlords. Two Quincy residents, Laurie Poe and Drew Hauser, along with Safe and Livable Housing advocate Lisa Wigoda, also addressed the issues.
Alderman John Mast, R-5, asked Poe and Hauser why they continue to live in a residence with such poor conditions. He asked what they would do if the city deemed their apartment to be unlivable based on reported code violations. Mast also asked Wigoda what efforts the Safe and Livable Housing Committee made to help residents find better housing.
Wigoda said the committee was designed to help renters file complaints through the established process set by ordinance. She said putting the responsibility on the renter to complain and then to continue to follow up is a flawed system, but since it's the system in place, the Safe and Livable Housing Committee was set up to help navigate that process.
Alderman Jack Holtschlag, D-7, said if the city's enforcement is proving to be inadequate, he suggested renters may want to consider taking advantage of Quincy Housing Authority property offerings. Being controlled by federal law, he said there are additional options to help residents.
In other business, the council:
• Heard initial budget projections for the City's revenues. Comptroller Sheri Ray said the current projection for the new fiscal year is $49.7 million.
• Approved a contract for $51,300 with Epic io of Fort Mills, S.C., to provide 24-hour analytical video surveillance services at the new recycling drop-off locations.
