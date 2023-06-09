QUINCY — Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates took time this week to address two high-profile topics for the department.
Following last week's conviction of Timothy Bliefnick for the murder of his wife, Rebecca, Yates said in a statement that QPD has received numerous requests for interviews with detectives to discuss the investigation.
"I have met with representatives of the City of Quincy’s risk management and legal departments regarding these requests," he said in the statement. "Several things were considered, including the fact that the criminal case against Mr. Bliefnick is still active. Therefore, it was decided that any requests for interviews with our officers or detectives will be respectfully declined."
Officers, detectives and investigators with the department were crucial in the murder investigation and provided evidence during the week-long trial. Bliefnick is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 11.
Yates said on Thursday that he is proud of the work of the people in his department in helping find answers in the tragic events. Since there are still court proceedings going on, however, he's not able to allow in-depth interviews on the investigation.
In separate comments, Yates addressed two new pieces of legislation passed in the Illinois General Assembly regarding the use of automatic license plate reader cameras. Earlier this year, the Quincy City Council approved QPD to lease and operate 20 of the ALPR cameras from Flock Safety throughout the city.
House Bill 3326 restricts the use of the ALPR systems in regards to anyone traveling to or through Illinois while seeking abortion care, or anyone assisting them.
Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said that no one seeking abortion care should face harassment of any kind for seeking legal healthcare services.
"License plate readers are an important tool for law enforcement — especially when apprehending suspects in violent crimes or recovering stolen vehicles in car jackings," Giannoulias said, "but we need to regulate these cameras so they aren’t abused for surveillance, tracking the data of innocent people or criminalizing lawful behavior. This legislation sets common-sense standards and protocols to ensure that license plate data is used properly."
Yates said once the camera systems are put into place, they will take data from the Illinois Law Enforcement Agencies Data System or the National Crime Information Center systems to flag for wanted vehicles.
"If another state issues a legitimate arrest warrant under their law, that would have to be honored," he said. "But there has to be a legitimate law enforcement reason entered into the system, and we have to put the purpose for our search in before we can look for license plates."
This measure is part of the privacy protections that are a core part of QPD's policy in using the cameras. Officers must enter a specific reason to search for data gathered by the Flock system.
"If we enter a search into the system, we have to provide a case file number," he said. "Any requests we get from outside agencies will have to include the same thing, and we'll get a reason from that agency for the search."
Yates also noted one difference in state law regulating the use of the ALPR systems that's different from the Quincy Police policy.
"Illinois law permits the data collected by the cameras to be retained for up to five years," he said. "Permits, not requires. Our policy will be the same as we told the public and that we told the City Council. Any images collected by the cameras will be kept on file for thirty days and then erased, as long as the images are not being used in an active investigation."
The Illinois law will classify the data collected by the license plate readers as sensitive, but not personally identifying information, and the information would not be subject to Freedom of Information Act requests.
"If someone files a FOIA request to find out where a girlfriend has been driving, those requests won't be honored," Yates said as an example.
