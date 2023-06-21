QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department is inviting the public to take part in the Voluntary Camera Registration program.
This program offers residents and business owners the opportunity to register the location of their video surveillance systems with the Quincy Police Department to help deter and fight crime in the community.
Through this program, the Quincy Police Department will have the ability to quickly identify locations of cameras that are near crime scenes and contact the owners to request video footage from those surveillance systems
Many privately owned surveillance cameras were instrumental in the resolution of the Bliefnick murder investigation that led to a conviction at trial.
There is no fee to register a video surveillance systems, and registration is completely voluntary. Residents may withdraw their registration at any time by contacting the Quincy Police Department.
Once registered, residents will only be contacted by the Quincy Police Department if there is an incident in the vicinity of their surveillance cameras. If a crime occurs near a registered surveillance cameras, the owner may be contacted by a member of the Quincy Police Department who will request a copy of the video and/or images captured by the camera or cameras over a specific time period that may assist in an investigation.
Registration can be completed on-line through QPD's Programs and Service website. Questions about the program, registration process, or withdrawing a registration can be directed to Sgt. Nickolas Eddy at neddy@quincyil.gov.
