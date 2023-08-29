QPD lot marked for MeetUps

New signage provided by OfferUp is now posted at the Quincy Police Department parking lot. The lot, located at 530 Broadway St. in Quincy, is now registered with OfferUp to provide a public space for in-person marketplace-style transactions.

 submitted photo/Quincy Police Department

QUINCY — In an effort to provide residents a safe and public space to conduct in-person internet marketplace transactions, the Quincy Police Department headquarters parking lot is now registered with OfferUp as a Community MeetUp Spot.

Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates said the parking lot, is a public space, has always been available to use for these in-person transactions, but that the community may not have been aware of that.

