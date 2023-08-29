QUINCY — In an effort to provide residents a safe and public space to conduct in-person internet marketplace transactions, the Quincy Police Department headquarters parking lot is now registered with OfferUp as a Community MeetUp Spot.
Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates said the parking lot, is a public space, has always been available to use for these in-person transactions, but that the community may not have been aware of that.
"The QPD parking lot is a public parking lot that meets the requirements for a Community MeetUp Spot and is accessible 24/7," Yates said. "This designation adds us to a searchable national database for those looking for a more secure location."
"OfferUp is dedicated to building the simplest and most trustworthy way for people to buy and sell in their communities," an OfferUp statement said. "Partnering with the Quincy Police Department to bring a Community MeetUp Spot to Quincy means this community now has a safer place for people to meet that is public, surveilled, well-lit and monitored."
Yates said there have been no reports he's aware of of issues related to in-person transactions related to online sales, but his office was recently contacted to see if there were any designated locations for these meetings in Quincy.
"I wanted to be proactive in providing a more safe location for our residents," he said. "OfferUp was recommended, free to register and provided the signage at no cost."
Community MeetUp Spots are secure locations that are well lit, monitored and covered by surveillance cameras 24/7. The Quincy Police Department has partnered with 1,600 law enforcement agencies throughout the U.S. to minimize crime and promote safer practices for offline transactions.
The Quincy Police Department parking lot, located at 530 Broadway, is now marked with signage and is registered with the OfferUp national database as a Community MeetUp Spot.
Anyone is welcome to use this location day or night, to conduct offline transactions. There is no need to call ahead. The parking lot is monitored 24/7 by video surveillance cameras that provide an added layer of security to deter criminal activity.
While the parking lot at QPD headquarters is a public space available day and night and monitored by video surveillance, Yates notes that neither the Department nor the City of Quincy are responsible for any of the transactions, and are not able to ensure the safety of individuals taking part in the meet-ups. He noted that anyone who believes they've been a victim of a crime should contact 911 or the non-emergency number 217-222-9360.
