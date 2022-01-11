QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a sex offender who has not properly registered and did not appear at his last scheduled registration date.
Tony L. Buckellew, 43, last registered as homeless in Quincy, is listed on the Ill. Sex Offender Registry as non-compliant for failing to maintain accurate registration records as required by law.
Anyone with information on Buckellew's whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. James Brown with the Quincy Police Department at 217-228-4496. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474 or on the web at quincycrimestoppers.com.