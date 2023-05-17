QPD town hall meeting

Police Chief Adam Yates spoke to a small crowd for about an hour at the Quincy Public Library Wednesday evening. It was the first of what Yates hopes is a series of public meetings throughout the year.

QUINCY — About a dozen residents joined city officials in the audience Wednesday for Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates first open town hall meeting.

Hosted by the Quincy Public Library, the town hall meeting was intended, as Yates said, to let people put faces to names, including himself and his deputy chiefs, Mike Tyler who handles operations, and Travis Wiemelt, who heads up the administrative duties for the department.

