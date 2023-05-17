QUINCY — About a dozen residents joined city officials in the audience Wednesday for Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates first open town hall meeting.
Hosted by the Quincy Public Library, the town hall meeting was intended, as Yates said, to let people put faces to names, including himself and his deputy chiefs, Mike Tyler who handles operations, and Travis Wiemelt, who heads up the administrative duties for the department.
"We can't police a community without the community helping us," Yates said.
After a brief overview of what community policing means to him, Yates touched on topics of immediate interest, including a current rash of vehicle burglaries and car thefts in the area.
One audience member asked if there was any belief that the crimes were part of an organized effort, or simply people with nothing better to do with their time.
Yates described it as an organized group of people with nothing better to do. Tyler, at Yates's questioning, said between May 1 and May 16, QPD had taken reports of 19 vehicle burglaries and seven stolen vehicles. Tyler said there was a similar rash of vehicular crimes in April, with 18 burglaries and nine stolen vehicles between April 19 and 28.
Yates said that in none of these cases were vehicles forcibly entered or hotwired. He said that citizens absolutely have the right to leave their cars unlocked, but having that right doesn't prevent bad things from happening.
One resident asked if the department had considered the use of bait cars. Yates said that could be an option if there was a good lead on where something would happen, but that the department doesn't have the manpower to dedicate to staffing an operation like that.
Yates told the group that the Police Department is open to anyone providing information on these or any other crimes or concerns citizens might have. He said there are options to provide information anonymously, but in some cases, not having a victim willing to step forward can also lead to no charges.
The public town hall meeting was set up just to provide community outreach, not for any specific subject. Yates said his current intention is to host around three such meetings over the course of the year, in different parts of town to provide everyone an opportunity to attend.
